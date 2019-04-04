Calling the police on someone who isn't committing a crime could cost you $250 if Oregon legislators pass a newly proposed bill.
House Bill 3216 would allow anyone who wrongly has the police called on them to bring a civil case against the 9-1-1 caller. The bill was first reported by The Oregonian.
Unnecessary 9-1-1 calls have attracted public attention in the past year in Oregon. Two men were fired from the Doubletree Hotel after they called police on a black man who was a guest and took a phone call in the hotel lobby.
One of the bill's chief sponsor, Rep. Janelle Bynum, has a personal connection to the bill. While she was campaigning last year, a woman called 9-1-1 to report Bynum as a suspicious person.
The bill would allow people to bring a civil complaint for as much as $250 against the person who called 9-1-1 on them while they were not committing a crime or posing a threat.
Bynum could not immediately be reached for comment on the details of the legislation.
