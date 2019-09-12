Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed paperwork on Sept. 12—the first day possible—for reelection in the May 2020 primary.
Rosenblum, a Democrat, is completing her second four-year term as attorney general.
The press release announcing her reelection bid highlighted the fact she is the state's first woman AG and also her lawsuits against the Trump administration. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to Richard Meeker, the co-owner of WW's parent company.)
"There is, no doubt, a lot more that we must take on at this critical time," Rosenblum said in a statement. "Every day we take up the fight on multiple fronts: consumer protection, child support and advocacy, supporting survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, hate crimes and elder abuse; environmental protection; student debt; women's reproductive freedoms; immigrant rights—and the list goes on. I promise, if re-elected, to continue to provide the gold standard of legal service to state government and to look out for and take a legal stand on behalf of those in our state who are the most vulnerable."
Rep. Jennifer Williamson has been considering a run for AG, among other possible next offices, going so far as to conduct polling.
Others filing for election on the first possible day: State Treasurer Tobias Read, a Democrat, who is running for reelection, along with candidates for the secretary of state's office —Jamie McLeod-Skinner and Rep. Mark Hass, both Democrats.
