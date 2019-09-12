"There is, no doubt, a lot more that we must take on at this critical time," Rosenblum said in a statement. "Every day we take up the fight on multiple fronts: consumer protection, child support and advocacy, supporting survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, hate crimes and elder abuse; environmental protection; student debt; women's reproductive freedoms; immigrant rights—and the list goes on. I promise, if re-elected, to continue to provide the gold standard of legal service to state government and to look out for and take a legal stand on behalf of those in our state who are the most vulnerable."