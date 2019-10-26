As of midnight Thursday, people in Oregon had bet $2,089,000 through the Oregon Lottery's Scoreboard website and app.
It's the first Lottery game to be offered online, a move that has been controversial with addiction experts. Lottery officials say they're trying to create state revenues from sports gambling that was already happening in overseas accounts.
The number of bets already settled totaled $114,000 as of Thursday night.
The lottery says that there are now 21,831 people registered to bet. (It's not clear how many have signed up with the bank or deposited money to place bets.)
Thus far the average bet is $18, officials say. Football, the World Series and the Trail Blazers have been the most popular sporting events to wager on.
As of Wednesday, the state says its revenue from the bets before expenses was $272,622.
