Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a relatively unknown candidate, made an impressive showing at the ballot last year against the lone Republican in Oregon's congressional delegation. She won 39 percent of the vote against a sitting incumbent, Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.).
Since Walden announced his retirement yesterday, McLeod-Skinner, who is now running for Oregon secretary of state, says she has been getting calls about whether she might consider running again for the seat.
At this point, McLeod-Skinner will continue to campaign for the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State, but she hasn't entirely ruled it out another run for Congress.
"I've been receiving a lot of calls and talking to folks," she says. "At this point, I'm continuing on the path I've been on."
There is reason to expect the seat will go to a Republican, not a Democrat, regardless of what Democrats seeks the seat.
Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by 8 percentage points in the district. For that reason, the district is expected to elect a Republican again next year. This morning, former state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), the GOP for governor in 2018 and for secretary of state in 2012, announced on Twitter that he's considering a run for Walden's seat.
