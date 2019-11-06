The already crowded race for Oregon's next secretary of state is expected to receive one more entrant today.
Cameron Smith, who has headed two different state agencies under Gov. Kate Brown, is expected to resign today and announce he's running for secretary of state, a source close to the campaign tells WW.
Smith is currently director of the state's Department of Consumer and Business Affairs. He previously led the state's Department of Veterans' Affairs and served as a policy adviser to Gov. John Kitzhaber and, before that, to Gov. Ted Kulongoski. He is also a former Marine captain, who served three tours of duty in Iraq.
His entrance is something of a surprise, given the already crowded Democratic field, which includes Sen. Mark Hass, Rep. Jennifer Williamson and Jamie McCleod Skinner.
