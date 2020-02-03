Milesnick, 43, ran for Multnomah County Commission in 2008. He got AFSCME's endorsement, a big deal in a county race, but finished third in a crowded primary. In 2011, he was one of three finalists for an appointment to a House vacancy that went to state Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer (D-Portland). Keny-Guyer is retiring this year, so Milesnick, who still lives in her district, is making the choice to challenge an incumbent senator rather than pursue an open House seat.