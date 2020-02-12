State Rep. Greg Smith (R-Heppner) raised eyebrows in the Capitol last week when he introduced House Bill 4045 to require capital projects that get tax breaks (such as server and wind turbine farms) to pay prevailing wages.
That's usually a Democratic priority and was the subject of a legislative work group last year—a group that didn't include Smith.
Smith says he introduced the bill at the behest of the Oregon Building Trades Council, a client of the Pac/West lobbying firm. As WW has reported, Smith formed an unusual business partnership with Pac/West on a project in Linn County.
Smith says there's nothing untoward about him introducing the legislation. "I introduced this bill on behalf of my brothers and sisters in the trades," says Smith, who adds that he grew up in a union household.
State Rep. Jeff Barker (D-Aloha), chairman of the House Business and Labor Committee, says the bill does not have the support of legislative leadership.
