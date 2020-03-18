County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, an emergency room doctor, called for the state to take more significant steps to get Oregonians to practice social distancing in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We need to enact Shelter in Place. Now," says Meieran. "And we need to ensure that day care centers and preschools are held to the same standards as other schools. The steps we need to take are clear. We should be learning from what has happened in other cities, states and countries. Instead we have the information we need and are not taking action and people will die as a result. I just don't get it."
Meieran's call for action follows the revelation that Mayor Ted Wheeler is considering an order for the city of Portland.
It's a familiar pattern that's played out over the last week. Gov. Kate Brown has been reluctant to act in the face of the new coronavirus outbreak, and has done so only after others led or she faced the likelihood that local officials would act without her.
Meieran also offered another critique of the state's response on addressing the extreme risks to nursing homes from the outbreak.
"And one key thing: what are we doing about nursing homes?" she asks. "They will be at the center of the morbidity and mortality from this virus. We need to be addressing staffing issues, infection issues and ensuring that people who aren't infected stay that way and those who are infected get the treatment they need. We have task forces on any number of things, but I don't know of any dedicated to nursing homes."
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the governor said earlier today that the option of ordering Oregonians to shelter in place was among the possibilities on the table.
