"Because of the nature of our industries, we cannot socially distance and we present an increased risk of transmission in Phase 1," said OHOC representative Lisa Boehm in a statement. "Our hope is that, by including us in Phase 3, the government will have time to accomplish the following: providing our industries with accessible and affordable viral testing, PUA/UI criteria exemptions, and other expanded benefits programs to help us jump-start our businesses in the face of enormous financial and legal burdens."