"I was surprised that DPA will not consider any community investments in support of Oregon's efforts to end our addiction crisis in lieu of large payments to the good ol' boys and girls of Oregon political consultants. My team, and our state, is on the front lines of the movement for Black lives. So its puzzling that a national social justice organization that claims to want to work with us would be opposed to actual policy development through investing in and centering communities of color. (To be clear, this is not a pitch for the Urban League. We are busy with other priorities, as you may have seen on the national news, courtesy of local and federal police.)" —Harmon Johnson to the Drug Policy Alliance