The latest effort to recall Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown faces an Aug. 31 deadline to submit 280,050 valid signatures.
The current effort, led by Oregon GOP chairman Bill Currier, has reported spending just $22,000 so far, a pittance in signature-gathering terms. Although there are rumors circulating in Salem that the signature gathering has been far more successful than four previous stabs at recalling Brown, GOP insiders are skeptical that Currier will come up with the goods this time.
"Overall, I'd say there's a slim chance," says one GOP insider. "But the GOP is such a goat rope that I wouldn't bet on it."
