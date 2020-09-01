Gov. Kate Brown has nominated Maurice Henderson, former TriMet chief operating officer and former chief of staff to Mayor Ted Wheeler, to the Oregon Transportation Commission, which guides statewide transportation policy, including the widening of I-5 in the Rose Quarter.
Henderson left Portland in 2019 for a post at the e-scooter company Bird, where he is now director of government partnerships, and now lives in Bend.
Henderson is Black, and the commission is facing questions about the impacts of widening I-5 at the Rose Quarter on people of color. The project, which ODOT says could cost as much as $795 million, has drawn strong opposition from environmental groups and earlier this summer, lost the support of the Albina Vision Trust. That group is seeking to restore parts of the inner Northeast Portland neighborhoods that were destroyed to make way for I-5.
Henderson would replace Martin Callery of Coos Bay on the OTC. His appointment is subject to approval by the Oregon Senate next month.
"Maurice has both federal and local experience with transportation issues, and also an understanding of agency operations, which will bring a thoughtful lens to the OTC," says Brown spokeswoman Liz Merah.
Henderson did not respond to requests for comment.
