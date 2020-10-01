Any hurdles left? More than 8 in 10 Oregonians favor the measure, according to the summary of a July poll of 600 likely voters by the D.C.-based firm GBAO, provided to WW by the campaign. "I think we're going to win," says Jason Kafoury, an advocate with the group Honest Elections. "The biggest hurdle is winning with such a large, commanding number that it sends a message to the Legislature and to the corporate powers that don't want campaign finance reform that they need to stand down on this issue." The next fight will be over what the caps are.