The Oregon Voters' Pamphlet statement for Lynnette Shaw, the Democratic nominee for House District 24, falsely claims she received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Minnesota.
District 24 covers parts of Yamhill and Washington counties, where Shaw is challenging incumbent Rep. Ron Noble (R-McMinnville) in November.
Lying in the Voters' Pamphlet is a class C felony. Shaw's campaign acknowledges Shaw overstated her credentials.
"This was an unfortunate mistake," says Shaw's campaign manager, Dustin Daniel. "In Lynnette's primary race voter pamphlet statement, her education was correctly listed as having attended the University of Minnesota. Unfortunately, due to staff oversight, in her general election statement, her education was mistakenly changed."
