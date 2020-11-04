The Nov. 2 order—her 61st this year—puts Brown on track to eclipse the number of executive orders she issued during the first three years of her tenure combined: She issued 22 in 2017, 31 in 2018 and nine in 2019, totaling 62 executive orders. (After press deadline, Brown issued another executive order on Nov. 4 extending law enforcement's unified command structure in Portland through Friday, Nov. 6.)