Alpenrausch on Southeast Division Street to Close at the End of May

Swiss-inspired restaurant Alpenrausch on Southeast Division Street will close at the end of May.

Alpenrausch was named one of Bon Appétit’s 20 best new restaurants of 2024.

Management did not provide a reason for the closure in its announcement on social media May 5, but expressed pride at what they had built in the corner space on Southeast 34th Avenue and Division Street. Under the umbrella of meat purveyors Olympia Provisions, the restaurant has been OP Wurst, Olympia Provisions Public House and then Alpenrausch, a concept by OP’s Elias Cairo.

“Through each of these iterations, we built toward something we are incredibly proud of. Alpenrausch and Alpenhütte represent the fullest expression of what we hoped this space could become, and we only wish we could carry it forward into the future,” the announcement said.

Alpenhütte is the restaurant’s outdoor patio hut that sells sausage, beer and cocktails.

Alpenrausch opened in 2023 and specialized in a European après ski-style menu, with charcuterie, Swiss fondue, schnitzel and spätzle. In a 2024 review, WW praised the restaurant’s “Wes Anderson-set-meets-European-ski-lodge” décor and most of the dishes, especially the venison, but found the menu uneven and some of the portions stingy.

The final dining room service at Alpenrausch will be May 30, with a closing party at Alpenhütte May 31.