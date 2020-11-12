A week ago, the state's most populous county, which includes Portland, had never exceeded 200 cases in a single day. But the week of Nov. 1 through 7 saw the per capita rate of COVID-19 in Multnomah County more than double from its rate in mid-October. At least 153 people per 100,000 in the county last week had COVID, compared to 74 per 100,000 the week of Oct. 18.