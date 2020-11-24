"We are concerned with the violation of our privacy as the state police and local law enforcement agencies are being ordered to investigate and criminally charge Oregonians based on the number of people they invite into their homes," wrote Rep. Bill Post (R-Keizer) in a Nov. 17 letter to Brown signed by 13 other elected officials. "Legality questions aside, with depression and anxiety levels at an all-time high, creating a new crime to visit your family only hinders those struggling with their mental health."