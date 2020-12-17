"Like Washington and other states, Oregon was informed by [the U.S. Centers for Disase Control] that our Pfizer vaccine allocation for next week has been cut by 40%," Brown wrote on Twitter. "This was a federal decision, and I am seeking answers from the CDC about the reliability of the data we are receiving from week-to-week as Oregon builds our vaccine distribution plan. We need accurate information to make sure Oregonians are receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as quickly as possible."