Oregon Gov. Kate Brown today announced she will lift restrictions on businesses when 70% of Oregonians over age 16 have received at least their first dose of vaccine.
“We still have some work to do to reach our 70% goal, but I am confident we can get there in June and return Oregon to a sense of normalcy,” Brown said in a prepared statement.
Counties that have reached a benchmark of 65% vaccinated have the option to move to a low risk level no matter their case counts, beginning May 21.
Oregon Health Authority data shows that two counties have hit that benchmark: Hood River and Benton. Four more are close: Multnomah (63%), Lincoln (63%), Washington (61%) and Deschutes (61%).
Mask mandates and requirements to maintain physical distance will remain, and the state will still keep in place guidelines for how schools will operate, though state officials say those guidelines will be updated.
”I know we are all ready to move Oregon forward,” said Brown in the press conference. “For these next few weeks, it’s all about vaccination.”
