The vaccinated section at the Blazers game will not require social distancing, allowing for more fans to be in the arena. The state is allowing the Blazers full capacity in the vaccinated section, but requires the team to adhere to county risk level metrics for capacity in the nonvaccinated section, says Brown spokesman Charles Boyle. (By Thursday, the county metric is expected to limit capacity to 50%.) It’s not clear how many fans that translates to, though with social distancing in unvaccinated section it may not be much more than 50% of the arena’s 19,000 capacity.