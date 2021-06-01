The Oregon Medical Board suspended the license of Beaverton pediatrician Paul Thomas on an emergency basis in December, citing his violations of standard medical practice related to vaccines. The suspension remains in place, but now the board is seeking to discipline him on a more permanent basis.
On April 22, the board issued a notice of proposed disciplinary action, citing “gross negligence” for “promotion of an inadequate vaccine schedule, which did not meet the standard of care.”
He faces possible revocation of his license and fines of up to $10,000 for each violation.
Thomas was the subject of a 2019 WW cover story (“Alt-Vaxx,” March 20, 2019), which profiled him after a local measles outbreak, but his alternative facts on vaccines carry new significance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
