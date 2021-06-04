Rep. Janelle Bynum, who chairs Judiciary, thanked several of the witnesses for their bravery in speaking about their experiences. Her sole question was whether one of the aims of decriminalization was similar to those of so-called “Good Samaritan” laws that give, in her example, underage drinkers an out from consequences if they got caught breaking one law while reporting another, more severe, crime. In fact, Oregon already passed such a bill in 2019, granting immunity from prosecution on prostitution charges when evidence of that charge would result from the reporting of a “person felony.”