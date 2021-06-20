Oregon has identified just 10 cases of the latest high-profile COVID-19 variant of concern, now called the delta variant. Three of those were in the last week.
The online news outlet Axios reported June 17 that the variant, also called B.1.617.2 and first identified in India, may “become the dominant strain in the U.S. in three to four weeks, some researchers say.”
The variant is more contagious and may be more likely to result in hospitalizations. Public experts say it is a reason for those who have delayed on vaccines to consider getting vaccinated. It is less of a concern in areas where there is a higher rate of vaccinations and of more concern where herd immunity is a distant goal.
