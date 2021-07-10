Bynum says the most hurtful thing anyone has said to her in Salem was a Democratic colleague who didn’t think she was sufficiently progressive. “I’ve had one incident that I remember the most was when someone told me if I didn’t want to be a Democrat, I should leave the party. And that was really hard for me…. Just because I don’t believe everything that you believe as a Democrat doesn’t mean that I’m not true. The person saying that was pretty bold, and I’m not sure that they would have said that to anyone else but me. If I step too far out of line of what they think a Democrat or a Black woman should be, I was told to go elsewhere.”