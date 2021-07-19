The New York Times reported on July 19 that its columnist Nick Kristof took a leave of absence last month.

That disclosure follows a report by WW that the two-time Pulitzer winner is considering a run for Oregon governor in 2022. Pollsters began calling Oregonians in recent days testing his viability, WW revealed.

But his leave from the Gray Lady adds another detail suggesting he’s serious about a run.

Kristof grew up on a farm with sheep and cherry orchards in Yamhill County. The Harvard-educated Rhodes scholar made a name for himself as a foreign correspondent covering Tiananmen Square and Darfur. As a columnist, he has highlighted international human rights issues.

But last year, he co-authorered a book called Tightrope on America and its inequities, which included stories from his hometown.

Over the past year, several of Kristof’s columns have covered Oregon issues: logging wars in John Day, an uprising outside federal courthouses, and the lessons from “the uses and abuses of progressivism” in a troubled Portland. Those columns take on new significance in light of his political ambitions.