Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen Was Hospitalized Sunday After a Fall

Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen was hospitalized early Sunday after what the state agency called a “serious fall.”

OHA Deputy Director Kris Kautz will serve in his absence through at least this week, OHA’s press release says.

“Director Allen has helped Oregon get through the COVID-19 pandemic with among the lowest rates of hospitalizations and deaths in the nation,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement, accompanying the release. “I’m grateful for the difficult, life-saving contributions he’s made to Oregon’s pandemic response. He is in my thoughts and I wish him a very speedy recovery.”

OHA announced Allen does not have COVID-19, but is being evaluated for “heart issues.”

The OHA release comes two days after the fall and hours after WW texted Brown spokesman Charles Boyle asking for details on why medical and police personnel were called to Allen’s house. (Sherwood police confirm they were there only to assist with a medical call.)

The governor’s office has not responded directly to a request for details.