With Final Briefs Filed, Kristof Decision Looms

Democratic candidate for governor Nick Kristof’s appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court is nearing resolution.

Kristof filed his opening brief Jan 14. On Jan. 20, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan filed her reply brief with the high court, defending her Jan. 6 decision to exclude Kristof from the ballot for not meeting the state constitution’s three-year residency requirement for gubernatorial candidates.

Fagan grounded her argument on the fact that Kristof voted in New York in November 2020—and for the two decades prior to that.

On Jan. 24, six women of color, led by state Reps. Andrea Valderrama (D-Portland) and Wlnsvey Campos (D-Aloha) filed an amicus brief with the surpeme court, urging the justices to rule against Kristof.

“Mr. Kristof in his argument to the court calls for the court to elevate above all other issues the fact that he owns a second home and several properties in Oregon, and has raised more than $2.5 million,” Valderrama said in a statement. “That is outrageous and would set a dangerous precedent.”

On Jan. 25, former Secretaries of State Bill Bradbury and Jeanne Atkins also filed an amicus brief, arguing Fagan got it wrong and urging the court to put Kristof on the ballot. “Voters are the ultimate decision makers in elections,” they wrote.

Kristof filed his final rebuttal argument on Jan. 26, reiterating his belief that having grown up in Oregon, owned property here since the early 1990s and always considered the state his home, he meets the residency requirement.

On the same day, supporters of both arguments—let Kristof run; or, disqualify him from the primary, peppered the court with additional amicus briefs.

Arguing for Kristof’s inclusion, Leaven Community Land and Housing Coalition; University of Oregon Law School Assistant Prof. Angela E. Addae; and, David Fidanque, the former longtime head of the ACLU of Oregon; on the side opposing Kristof’s candidacy, Harney County Clerk/Recorder Derrin “Dag” Robinson.

The court has previously said it will begin consideration of the case on Jan. 27.