The Time Is Now

Support local, independent reporting.

Help the city we love by joining Friends of Willamette Week.

JOIN NOW

Oregon Will Lift Indoor Mask Mandate No Later Than March 31

Gov. Kate Brown has been among the most careful in the nation.

Walking up Main Avenue in Gresham. (Brian Burk)

By Rachel Monahan

Gov. Kate Brown is announcing a decision to life Oregon’s indoor mask mandate no later than March 31. The mandate could be lifted earlier if hospitalizations drop faster than expected.

Oregon was among the last to lift the outdoor mandate, in November, and Brown’s decision came only after public pressure from Democratic leaders.

Today’s decision by Brown comes as governors of Connecticut and New Jersey announced decisions to lift the school mask mandates in coming weeks. In Delaware, the governor announced the mask mandate will lift on Friday.

In Oregon, businesses will have the option to write their own rules on masking, and schools won’t be able to lift theirs later than March 31.