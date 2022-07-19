Nik Blosser, Biden Administration Official and Former Aide to Gov. Kate Brown, Has Returned to Oregon

Nik Blosser, who served as special assistant to President Joe Biden and deputy cabinet secretary, left the White House on Friday, July 15.

Blosser returned to Oregon last month and worked remotely for his final weeks in the Biden administration.

On July 25, he is joining the power company Portland General Electric as a vice president for public policy, communications and public affairs. In a phone conversation with WW, Blosser cited the mandate to decarbonize the grid by 80% by 2030 as a continuation of his past work on climate change.

“It’s one of the great business and societal challenges that we have,” he says.

Blosser is a central figure in Oregon politics. He founded the sustainable coupon company Chinook Book and served for three years as chief of staff to Gov. Kate Brown. (He’s also the husband of Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury.)

In the months after the 2020 presidential election, Blosser initially served on the Biden transition team in Oregon and then moved to D.C.

But after a year and a half away, he says it was time to return to his family.

“I didn’t want to miss any more. It was a long ways away,” Blosser says. “It was a fascinating experience, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. But I need to come home.”