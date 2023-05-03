Fagan Seeks Reinstatement to Oregon State Bar, But Could Encounter Roadblocks

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who on Tuesday announced her abrupt resignation after admitting that she moonlighted as a well-paid contractor for the owners of an embattled dispensary chain, has since February sought her reinstatement to the Oregon State Bar.

Now that she’s leaving elected office, it’s possible Fagan will attempt to return to her former trade as a lawyer. After all, she began her reinstatement process two months ago in hopes that she could perform legal work for Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell, the principals of the cannabis company where she was moonlighting.

Records provided by the agency show that Fagan submitted her reinstatement application on Feb. 27. On May 1, records show, Fagan’s application was submitted to the lead investigator for vetting. (Fagan became an inactive member of the Bar when elected Oregon’s secretary of state in 2020.)

In response to an application question about her employment or occupations since last being an active bar member, Fagan listed her position as secretary of state and adjunct professor at the Willamette University College of Law. Fagan did not list her newly-inked contract with Veriede, which she had signed just three days prior to submitting her reinstatement application.

Fagan tells WW she didn’t list the contract because she wasn’t an employee of Veriede, but instead a contractor.

“I have never been an employee of Veriede,” Fagan tells WW. “I had a contract with the company, which is independent contractor status.”

Fagan says she did not apply for bar licensure in any other states.

At least one person has already submitted a reinstatement complaint to the Oregon State Bar about Fagan. The agency takes into consideration any third-party complaints filed about an applicant.

“Ms. Fagan has been revealed to have engaged in a series of conduct—none of which has been adjudicated—but if some of the reports by [Willamette Week] newspaper are true implicate both ethical and legal violations that should certainly bear upon her readmission to the Bar,” wrote active bar member Josh Marquis, a former District Attorney for Clatsop County, on May 1 to the OSB.

Agency notes provided to WW show that on April 28, the day after Fagan admitted to her cannabis consulting work, Fagan called the agency and “provided information on recent articles re: ethics concerns.”

To be readmitted to the bar, an applicant must fill out paperwork demonstrating that they possess “the good moral character and general fitness to practice law, and that…the resumption of the practice of law in Oregon will not be detrimental to the administration of justice or the public interest,” agency rules read.

The agency reviews the application, writes a report and hands it off to the bar’s Chief Executive Officer, says a spokeswoman for the bar, Kateri Walsh. The CEO then decides to reinstate the applicant or refer it to the agency’s Board of Governor’s for a decision. It’s then forwarded, with a recommendation by the agency to either reinstate or deny, to the Oregon Supreme Court, which ultimately decides the fate of the applicant.

During a Monday press conference addressing the scandal—prior to her resignation the next day—Fagan said she was seeking to reactivate her abilities to practice as a lawyer in the state of Oregon in hopes that she could then provide legal services to Cazares and Mitchell.

“As an inactive member I cannot and have not performed any legal work. I am in the process of becoming an active bar member again, I am literally waiting on paperwork,” Fagan said Monday morning. “And if the contract had continued, once I was a member of the bar, my consulting likely would have included legal analysis.”

Fagan terminated the Veriede contract on Sunday, two days before her resignation and over a month after WW first reached out to her with its findings about La Mota and the many financial and legal issues faced by Cazares and Mitchell, including being issued over $7 million in federal and state tax liens.