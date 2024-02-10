Ethics Commission Paused Fagan Investigation

The Oregon Government Ethics Commissions paused its investigation into former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan months ago, pending a federal criminal investigation into Fagan’s consulting contract with the embattled duo behind the La Mota cannabis chain.

WW’s reporting of Fagan’s contract with the co-founders of La Mota led to her resignation last May.

The ethics commission had unanimously voted in mid-August to embark on the full investigation after performing a preliminary review.

Spokeswoman Susan Myers says the commission “approved a time waiver on all three of Ms. Fagan’s cases to preserve the investigation period until the pending federal criminal investigation was completed or the impediments created by that investigation were lifted.”

Roy Kaufman, a spokesman for the Oregon Department of Justice, which represents the state agencies involved in the federal investigation, says the Oregon Attorney General’s Office has received no indication the feds have stopped their investigation.