One Top Official Prepares to Launch Reelection Bid, While Another Stalls

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.

On June 30, three days after the legislative session fizzled to a close, Gov. Tina Kotek reported a $50,000 in-kind contribution from the Democratic Governors Association.

The money went to a Washington, D.C., polling firm that often works for leading Democrats, more indication that Kotek will soon announce her 2026 reelection bid.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is now more than a week past the self-imposed deadline he set in April for announcing whether he will seek a fourth term in 2026.

Merkley’s continued silence is fanning speculation he will not run, a prospect that has two Portland-area Democratic congresswomen, U.S. Reps. Maxine Dexter (3rd District) and Andrea Salinas (6th District), jockeying for pole position to replace him.

Merkley’s spokeswoman, Maggie Sunstrum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.