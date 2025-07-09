One Top Official Prepares to Launch Reelection Bid, While Another Stalls

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s continued silence is fanning speculation he will not run.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley. (Christine Dong)
By Nigel Jaquiss

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.

On June 30, three days after the legislative session fizzled to a close, Gov. Tina Kotek reported a $50,000 in-kind contribution from the Democratic Governors Association.

The money went to a Washington, D.C., polling firm that often works for leading Democrats, more indication that Kotek will soon announce her 2026 reelection bid.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) is now more than a week past the self-imposed deadline he set in April for announcing whether he will seek a fourth term in 2026.

Merkley’s continued silence is fanning speculation he will not run, a prospect that has two Portland-area Democratic congresswomen, U.S. Reps. Maxine Dexter (3rd District) and Andrea Salinas (6th District), jockeying for pole position to replace him.

Merkley’s spokeswoman, Maggie Sunstrum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nigel Jaquiss

Nigel Jaquiss

Reporter Nigel Jaquiss joined the Oregon Journalism project in 2025 after 27 years at Willamette Week.

Willamette Week’s reporting has concrete impacts that change laws, force action from civic leaders, and drive compromised politicians from public office.

Help us dig deeper.

Support