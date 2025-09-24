Canadians and Other International Tourists Shun Oregon This Summer

International travelers' spending dropped in half on the Oregon Coast, home to the Tillamook Cheese Factory.

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.

Spending by international travelers to Oregon this summer has dropped sharply, down 21% this July compared with July 2024, according to an analysis of Visa card spending prepared for Travel Oregon.

The Oregon Coast took the biggest hit—international travelers’ spending in July, the most recent month for which figures were available, plummeted to half of last year’s.

“We go weeks now without getting a guide [book] order from Canada, which is very unusual, so it’s definitely changed now,” says Josh Heineman, Seaside’s director of tourism marketing. “There’s certainly a lot less volume of interest in traveling here.”

President Donald Trump’s threats to make Canada the “51st state” have alienated the biggest source of international tourism to Oregon: Canadians, who make up more than half of international visitors. Canadians’ Visa card spending in Oregon this July was half that of July 2024.

“I will put my country ahead of my vacation plans and spend my money in Canada instead,” Janice Reynolds of Calgary, Alberta, wrote to Travel Oregon, the state’s lodging tax–supported agency.

“A lot of the letters, actually, people were sad,” says Julia Amato, director of communications at Travel Oregon. “They wanted to come here, but just as a source of honoring their own country, they didn’t feel like they could spend their dollars here in the United States.”

International tourists spent an estimated $700 million in Oregon last year. This summer, every area of the state lost international tourism dollars, the Travel Oregon data shows.