Rever Grand Pleads, Prosecution of Founders Continues

The Oregon Department of Justice announced Oct. 28 that Rever Grand Inc., Oregon’s largest provider of in-home care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, pleaded no contest in Josephine County Circuit Court to one count of making a false claim for a health care payment.

As the Oregon Journalism Project previously reported (“Mr. Big,” Jan. 22), founders Raymond Parenteau and Jolene Sesso built the Grants Pass company from nothing into an agency that billed the state $170 million last year. The state’s investigation found that the company engaged in a variety of questionable practices to grow its business.

The Justice Department reached the plea agreement—which calls for four years of probation and an independent monitor paid for by the company—with new owners who took over in January 2025.

“By requiring independent monitoring, we’re ensuring that this company operates with integrity and that taxpayer dollars are spent the way they should be,” said Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield.

Rever Grand’s new owner, Nathan Junkin, said: “I am thrilled we’ve reached an amicable resolution with the state, as it allows us to continue to strengthen our communities and to provide growth and opportunities to so many people.”

Meanwhile, the state said it is continuing its prosecution of Rever Grand’s founders, Parenteau and Sesso, on charges of racketeering, false claims for payment, aggravated theft, money laundering and tax evasion.