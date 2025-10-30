Kotek Frees Up $5 Million in Emergency Aid for Food Banks

This story was produced by the Oregon Journalism Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the state.

On Wednesday evening, two days before the looming federal food stamps cutoff, Gov. Tina Kotek declared a 60-day food security emergency and directed the Oregon Department of Human Services to provide $5 million to food banks around the state.

One in six Oregonians receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Oregon distributes $140 million of the federal benefits per month to 757,000 people—about $6 per person per day. That means the $5 million Kotek is providing is equivalent to one day of SNAP funding.

OJP previously reported that Jefferson, Malheur and other rural counties would be the hardest hit by the SNAP cutoff. The Oregon Legislature sits on a “rainy day fund” of $2.9 billion and has tapped its interest earnings in previous emergencies.

Oregon Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Lake Oswego) and House Speaker Julie Fahey (D-Eugene) released a joint statement Thursday morning applauding Kotek’s efforts “to keep food on families’ tables.”

“I urge the Trump administration to use the federal resources at their disposal to keep SNAP funded,” Wagner said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, which administers the 60-year-old SNAP program, has used contingency funds during past government shutdowns to keep low-income people fed, according to the Center on Budget Policy and Priorities.

Oregon’s $5 million comes from unspent federal funds appropriated for low-income families.

The governor’s emergency directives to the Oregon Department of Emergency Management and ODHS have few details beyond telling the agencies to “coordinate measures and identify strategies to address food insecurity and hunger.”

State Sen. Christine Drazan (R-Canby), who recently announced she is seeking the GOP nomination for governor in 2026, criticized Kotek shortly before she issued her executive order. Kotek defeated Drazan for governor in 2022.

“It’s clear Gov. Kotek is not acting with urgency to protect struggling families,” Drazan said. “Families can’t wait for the governor to play catch up. We need leadership and action now.”

Kotek also encouraged Oregonians to look out for their neighbors and support their local food banks through donations or by volunteering.

Food delivery company DoorDash said it will deliver 1 million meals for free from local food banks in its Project DASH network. Other Oregon restaurants have announced plans to support SNAP beneficiaries.