Compared to Most of the Oregon Coast Tillamook is Still Wild and Secluded

Kayak Tillamook County (many tour locations, 503-866-4808, kayaktillamook.com) offers a number of water excursions, such as a clamming trip that includes a free dinner ($65 per person). For this trip, Kayak Tillamook County provides the boat, life vest, digging gear and a brief lesson—all you'll need is a $9 day fishing license, which can be picked up at Barview Jetty Store and Deli (15530 N U.S. Highway 101, Rockaway Beach, 503-322-2644). Clamming shovel strapped to kayak, you'll shove off and glide through Nehalem Bay before fighting through some choppy currents while crossing into the Nehalem River. After about 20 minutes, you'll reach a small patch of land that'll only be solid until the tide comes in. Start scouring the sand for holes about the size of a marble—these are "clam shows," which sometimes squirt water into the air like a miniature geyser when you pierce the ground with your shovel. From there, the race is on—these mollusks can dig faster than you can, and your first few efforts will probably result in nothing but fistfuls of sand. It's not uncommon to hear the whoops and screams of fellow clammers who've dropped to their knees to sift through the muck and finally snagged a shell.