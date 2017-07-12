Visiting Seaside is the Most Classic Way to Experience the Oregon Coast

You go to Seaside Aquarium (200 N Prom, 503-738-6211, seasideaquarium.com) for the seals. This is possibly the jankiest aquarium you've ever been to, but it's also maybe the best $8 you can spend on the entire coast. Pay an extra $2 and you get fish to throw at the seals, who bark and whimper and slap their big bellies as they leap up to catch their dinner. Avoid the splash zone if you brought a nice camera; the seals whack their flippers on the water and soak you. Once you're past the seals, it's basically a room full of fish tanks, which doesn't look much more impressive than a pet store, with the exception of the open ones where you get to touch starfish and sea anemones. The aquarium opened in 1937, making it one of the oldest on the West Coast. In 1994, it got considerable attention when a drunken man stole the supposed largest lobster in the world from the aquarium. Now its carcass and a display of news clippings from the incident.