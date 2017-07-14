There's More Cool Stuff in Cannon Beach and Manzanita Than You Might Think

You've got a late afternoon to enjoy, so head a few miles north of Cannon Beach to Ecola State Park. There you'll find the 3-mile Clatsop Loop Hike. The last half-mile flattens into a large campground, with an excellent view of the "Terrible Tilly" lighthouse a short walk toward the coast. You can follow the official loop—which will take you up a fairly dull, hamstring-torching inland slog of steep gravel road—but you're better off hiking the flatter, windier coastal path up and down, which provides excellent views of the coast most of the way. At the trailhead, go left towards signs for Indian Beach and follow the path up. From downtown Cannon Beach, head north on North Hemlock Street, turning right on 3rd Street onto Fir Street. Take a left onto East 5th Street, veering right onto Ecola State Park Road. Follow the road north until you reach the Indian Beach trailhead.