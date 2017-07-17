Rusty Romance on Washington's Doomed Long Beach Peninsula

Long Beach is home to three odd little museums. Hit the oddest first, since it opens first. Marsh's Free Museum (409 Pacific Ave., Long Beach, Wash., 360-642-2188, marshsfreemuseum.com) is just a gussied-up gift shop, but the oddities are something out of the sideshow described in Geek Love. The highlight is Jake, a "half-man half-alligator" that's smaller than you expect, but no less creepy. It also has a stuffed two-headed calf and old gaming machines. Around the corner, the International Kite Museum (303 Sid Snyder Drive, Long Beach, Wash., 360-642-4020, kitefestival.com) has 10,000 square feet of exhibits on the history of kites, including Blokarts, kites used by the Allies for many purposes in World War II and an endless video loop of kite festivals around the world narrated by a confused Scandinavian. A few miles outside of downtown, the Cranberry Museum (2907 Pioneer Road, 360-642-5553, cranberrymuseum.com) is a two-room museum that nevertheless manages to get into far too much detail about the nitrogen forms used to grow the sour bog berries.