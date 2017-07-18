The Oregon Coast Ain't Like California. That's Why We Love It.

Our coast always feels a little damp and chilly. It's a place of windswept dunes and brackish tidal marshes. A place of muck, rust and beer. A place where people drink bourbon and cola instead of margaritas. A place where most of the people you interact with aren't paid to be nice to you, where you'll drink next to fishermen who've seen things amazing and terrible, and who've lost friends fishing for the tuna made into sushi for folks in the Pearl. A place where the oysters are nearly free if you're willing to shuck them yourself.