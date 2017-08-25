Eagle Creek is an appropriate example when talking about the rugged allure of the Pacific Northwest. It's the Disneyland of hikes in the Gorge, punctuated with crowds that often leave you at that same standstill, only with a better view. The accessible, moderate-grade trail snakes its way up a narrow canyon, running along the opalescent creek and straddling sheer cliffs before it reaches a storybook waterfall that plunges 35 feet into a grotto at the 2.4-mile mark. The path winds through a deciduous forest and dewy old growth as it climbs, but if you descend at the signed junction for Lower Punchbowl Falls, you'll have access to the frigid waters and rocky shoreline at its base alongside Sunset magazine photographers and the occasional nudist. Continuing farther up Eagle Creek and into wilderness reveals even greater spectacles, such as a high-lofted steel bridge and Tunnel Falls, the latter of which is as striking to look at as it is to hike behind.