Last year, Timberline opened Saturday, November 19. Mt. Hood Meadows opened daily lifts on November 28. It was the most epic ski season since 2007, according Mt. Hood officials told WW back in February, where the base of Mt. Hood had 100 inches of snow—double that of Aspen.



All that really matters today though, is the Timberline mascot Bruno, and this slow-motion video of him playing in the snow. You're welcome.