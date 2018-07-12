The damaged areas have been separated into three sections based on severity of the burn, and the amount of damage to each section equates directly to the estimated timeline for trails to reopen. The first section, expected to come back online sometime around the beginning of summer, is from Cascade Locks out to the east. Next, trails from Multnomah Falls heading west are due to open by the end of 2018. Unfortunately, there is no timeline yet for most of the trails near the epicenter of the blaze between Multnomah Falls and Cascade Locks.

But the mosaic pattern of the burn left some favorite trails relatively—or altogether—unscathed. And if you've reached the "acceptance and hope" stage in your grieving process, you can already revisit some old favorites you know and love, or garner an appreciation for some areas in the Gorge that you might have previously overlooked or taken for granted.

ESSENTIALS Prepare like you would for any other Gorge hike—proper footwear, water, clothing, snacks, etc. But be a little extra cautious on recently reopened trails. While they have been deemed safe, the surrounding areas might still be a bit unstable. Stay. On. The. Trail!