Consider the downhill ski season over.
Mt. Hood Meadows has announced it is suspending all operations, joining almost every other ski resort in the state, including Timberline.
While operators did consider running lifts without lodge services, they ultimately determined it was best to close entirely to help quell the spread of COVID-19. Meadows will reassess if conditions improve.
Essential personnel only are reporting to the ski area right now, and seasonal team members will be paid through March 27.
Cross-country skiing may continue, but no one is patrolling the groomed Nordic trails and skiers are urged to maintain physical distance from one another.
