Following the reopening of a handful of state parks this week, there continues to be a trickle of recreational sites easing restrictions.
Most recently, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has announced it's allowing visitors on some of its properties. The sites closest to Portland that are now welcoming back visitors are clustered around the Bonneville Dam and are primarily used for fishing and wildlife viewing, including the Tanner Creek Recreation Area and Hamilton Island on the Washington side of the Columbia.
Farther east along the river, the Corps has reopened parks near the Dalles Dam and the John Day Dam. There are also 10 dams now accessible to the public in the Willamette Valley, such as the Detroit Dam overlook—another perch that's popular with anglers.
While stay-at-home orders remain in place in both Oregon and Washington, both states' fish-and-wildlife departments opened hunting and fishing to non-residents, including spring salmon season, for May 5, 7, 9 and 13.
The agency, which is the largest provider of water-based outdoor recreation in the country, closed all its locations March 30 in order to help halt the spread of COVID-19 and support orders issued by the governors of Oregon and Washington to avoid unnecessary travel.
Anyone who visits the newly accessible properties is asked to stick to locations near their residence, stay 6 feet away from others at all times, and bring hand sanitizer or soap and water—restrooms may be open at some spots, but could lack the proper equipment.
And if you're going out on the water, you must wear your own life vest since the Corps' loaner stations are not open to prevent transmission of the virus.
All sites are meant for day-use recreation only. Camping remains prohibited.
