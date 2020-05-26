After more than two months of sitting vacant, the Skamania Lodge, a popular resort just across the Columbia River in Washington, is ready to welcome guests back this week.
The lodge is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, May 27. That includes not just overnight accommodations, but also the amenities scattered throughout the property, like the aerial park, ax throwing and ziplining. You can also grab what might be your first draft beer in weeks at spaced-out tables in the River Rock Lounge.
"We know people are looking to experience some form of normalcy," general manager Ken Daugherty stated in a press release. "As we transition from spring into the full bloom of summer, our vast outdoor landscape and experiential activities allow guests to feel that sense safely while reconnecting to the great Pacific Northwest wonderland."
The resort suspended all operations March 22 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is located in Skamania County, which Gov. Jay Inslee approved for Phase 2 of his reopening plan in mid-May. That move allows businesses like restaurants and beauty salons to resume operations with certain restrictions, as well as outdoor recreation with five or fewer people, including those not in your household.
Lodge managers used the time during the closure to deep clean all of the facilities, train employees for the new health guidelines, and move furniture in public spaces 6 feet apart. And if you're worried about physical distancing, there are 175 acres to roam by foot or by bike—a new amenity the lodge is rolling out when it relaunches.
Skamania isn't the only vacation property preparing to host guests once again. Salishan Resort just south of Lincoln City on the coast has targeted June 25 as its reopening date. And some Bend recreation sites, like Tetherow, began limited operations earlier this month.
