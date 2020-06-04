If you were hoping for more options to sleep under the stars as we get closer to summer, there's good news: A handful of campgrounds are about to reopen, and they're all in or near the Columbia River Gorge.
As early as tomorrow, three state parks on the Washington side of the river—Maryhill, Columbia Hills and Brooks Memorial—will welcome back overnight visitors. Reservations are open on the Washington State Parks website.
In Oregon, Memaloose State Park, near Mosier, is scheduled to allow camping beginning June 9. That will be followed by two campgrounds closer to what most consider the heart of the Gorge. Viento and Wyeth, both in Cascade Locks, are set to reopen to anyone looking to pitch a tent.
Most parks remain closed in the scenic corridor, including popular day-use areas, visitor centers and waterfall alley, which includes the biggest attraction, Multnomah Falls. Dispersed camping, or overnight stays in areas that aren't maintained campgrounds, is temporarily banned at all U.S. Army Corp of Engineers properties.
Overall, hikers and campers should expect fewer routes, activities and services to be available this summer. That's why it's particularly critical everyone follows general outdoor recreation guidelines, like packing out your own trash and coming prepared with food and water. Plan accordingly by checking to see which campgrounds are open and the safety measures that are in place by visiting ReadySetGorge.com.
