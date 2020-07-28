About a half-mile in, you'll spot signs of human-made structures that have long been obsolete. These are the remains of Fort Canby, established in the mid-1800s as a harbor defense for the Columbia and maintained until the end of World War II. Scamper up a cement staircase that nature is trying to reclaim for a peek at boat traffic and the long arm of the North Jetty reaching across the water. In another half-mile, you'll stumble upon a gun battery with a roof sprouting a wild mane of spiky ferns. You're free to use the old cannon fortress as an archeological playground, but do so with caution—the dark corner rooms and pointy, rusted, doorless hinges can trip you up if you're not paying attention.