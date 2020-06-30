The drive is long and convoluted at times, and the trek is short—2 miles out and back. But a pair of dueling 120-foot waterfalls combine to make this one of the best easy hikes in the North Coast Range. Despite the undemanding route, you're likely to find no more than a handful of cars at the trailhead, especially on a weekday. There's some dispute within the waterfall community which waterfall is which. Some very reputable sources claim the first waterfall is actually Niagara Falls, while the second cascade at the end of the trail is Pheasant Creek Falls. Other esteemed sources declare the opposite. Either way, both are well over 100 feet tall, and it's a debate I am no longer willing to entertain. There's also a well-placed picnic table at the end of the trail, so don't be afraid to pack a lunch and extend the trip a little. After all, it was kind of a long drive. ADAM SAWYER.